3rd meeting of INDIA alliance begins in Mumbai
August 31, 2023  20:04
image
The third meeting of the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) started in Mumbai on Thursday evening with leaders of several prominent political parties coming together to discuss the strategy and agenda of the grouping which is seeking to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre.

The meeting at Grand Hyatt hotel is being attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad pawar, Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray president Uddhav Thackeray, among others.

Rahul Gandhi was seen chatting with the NCP's Supriya Sule and Jayant Patil, Shiv Sena-UBT leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal's Manoj Jha before the meet began.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and  Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar arrived in Mumbai in the evening for the meeting.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and People's Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti, all of whom arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday, are also present.  -- PTI
