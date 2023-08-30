'The video hurts so much, I cannot find the words'August 30, 2023 13:14
Members of the Manipur Students' Union stage a peace rally
The family of the women in the Manipur video recounts the ordeal. Read the report here.
TOP STORIES
2024 seat-sharing, convenor post on agenda for INDIA's Mumbai meet
The INDIA bloc is also likely to announce a secretariat for smooth coordination between the constituents and it is likely to be set up in the national capital. Besides, the members will also discuss the issue of having a coordinator or a...
Banking system's liquidity slips into deficit for the first time in FY24
The banking system's liquidity slipped into deficit for the first time in the current financial year (2023-24) due to the imposition of the Incremental Cash Reserve Ratio (I-CRR) for banks and outflows from goods and services tax (GST)...
'You will succeed as long as you remember that the project is bigger than you'
'When a Project Director is appointed, the whole organization -- including the Chairman ISRO -- works for his success. It is a lesson that has been of abiding value all through the other projects I have worked on,' recalls the late...