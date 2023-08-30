RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SRK visits Vaishno Devi ahead of Jawan release
August 30, 2023  11:57
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan offered prayers at the revered shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, ahead of the release of his much-anticipated film "Jawan". 

 According to a official, the 58-year-old actor reached the shrine late Tuesday night to pay his obeisance. 

 "The superstar reached base camp Katra on Tuesday evening and used the new Tarakote route to reach the shrine around 11.40 pm. He offered prayers and left immediately," the official said. 

 A brief video showing the actor at the shrine, dressed in a hooded blue jacket and his face fully covered, is circulating on social media. Officials of the Vaishno Devi shrine board, some policemen and personal staff of the superstar could be seen in the clip. 

 This is Shah Rukh's second visit to Vaishno Devi in nine months. The actor previously visited the shrine in December 2022, over a month before the release of his blockbuster hit "Pathaan". 

 "Jawan", a high-octane action thriller, is directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee. It is set to arrive in theatres on September 7. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone is making a special appearance. PTI
