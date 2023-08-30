RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Softbank offloads 1.16 pc stake in Zomato for Rs 947 cr
August 30, 2023  22:17
image
Japanese conglomerate Softbank on Wednesday divested a 1.16 per cent stake in online food ordering company Zomato for Rs 947 crore through an open market transaction.

Softbank through its affiliate SVF Growth (Singapore) Pte offloaded the shares of Zomato on the National Stock Exchange.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (MF), Axis MF, Franklin Tempelton MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, Societe Generale, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, Nomura Singapore, Goldman Sachs and Ghisallo Master Fund LP were among the buyers of shares of Zomato.

SVF Growth (Singapore) Pte disposed of 10,00,00,000 shares, amounting to a 1.16 per cent stake in Gurgaon-headquartered Zomato, as per the block deal data available with the NSE.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 94.70 apiece, taking the aggregate transaction size to Rs 947 crore.

Post the transaction, Softbank's shareholding has declined to 2.19 per cent from 3.35 per cent stake at the end of June quarter, shareholding data showed with the bourse.

On Wednesday, shares of Zomato jumped 5.28 per cent to close at Rs 99.70 apiece on the NSE.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Pawar against including BSP, Akalis in INDIA bloc, Cong not so much
Pawar against including BSP, Akalis in INDIA bloc, Cong not so much

Noting that the Bahujan Samaj Party had held a dialogue with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the past, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said no decision on the Mayawati-led party's inclusion in Indian National...

Lok Sabha secretariat revokes Adhir's suspension
Lok Sabha secretariat revokes Adhir's suspension

The privileges committee of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution to revoke the suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the lower house.

Asia Cup: Will rain dampen India-Pakistan clash?
Asia Cup: Will rain dampen India-Pakistan clash?

The highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 faces a tough challenge from the weather in Kandy

Asia Cup Opener: Babar's 151, Iftikhar's ton demolish Nepal
Asia Cup Opener: Babar's 151, Iftikhar's ton demolish Nepal

IMAGES from the Asia Cup opener between Pakistan and Nepal played in Multan on Wednesday

Priyanka slams BJP for 'tussle with Rahul' claim
Priyanka slams BJP for 'tussle with Rahul' claim

Her remarks in a post on X came after BJP IT department head Amit Malviya claimed that a 'tussle' was going on between Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances