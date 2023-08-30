Sensex top gainers today

Sensex top gainers todayAugust 30, 2023 21:59
Majority of the shares in the Sensex pack closed in the positive territory on Wednesday.
Among the main gainers were Jio Financial Services which jumped 4.99 per cent, Tata Steel (2.09 per cent), Maruti Suzuki (1.87 per cent), M&M (1.31 per cent) and Infosys (1.19 per cent). -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Pawar against including BSP, Akalis in INDIA bloc, Cong not so much
Noting that the Bahujan Samaj Party had held a dialogue with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the past, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said no decision on the Mayawati-led party's inclusion in Indian National...