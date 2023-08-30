RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rover Pragyan clicks 1st pic of Lander Vikram
August 30, 2023  13:44
image
Chandrayaan-3 rover Pragyan today shared an image of the lander Vikram, the first that it has clicked using its Navigation camera. 

The picture is the first that the rover has clicked since landing on the moon. Until now, all the photos and videos had been captured by Vikram.

Sharing the photograph on Twitter, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) called it the "image of the mission".

The NavCams, onboard the rover, have been developed by the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS) in Bengaluru.

India on August 23 scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.
