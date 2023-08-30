RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul trusts Chinese map but not MEA: BJP
August 30, 2023  14:03
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has more faith in what China states rather than in his own country's foreign ministry and defence ministry personnel. 

 While talking to ANI, Joshi slammed the Congress party and said that the latter did not have faith neither in India nor in its institutions. 

 "I think Rahul Gandhi can't understand that the Ministry of External Affairs has already rejected claims on what China did, the map they issued,' the union minister said.

 "What happened -- if China encroached upon our land -- this happened during the tenure of Jawaharlal Nehru. He is not aware of history. So, he keeps saying these things. I express my sympathies to Rahul Gandhi. He trusts the Chinese map but not what our MEA or Defence force officers deputed there," Joshi said. 

 "The Nehru-Gandhi family has always trusted China more. It is their problem because they do not believe in India, they do not believe in the Supreme Court, they do not believe in Election Commission, in the Defence officials or any other institution of India. They only believe in China or Pakistan. That is their problem what can we reply to that?" Joshi said. 

 Earlier today Rahul Gandhi demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after China released its so-called "standard map' staking claim over Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin.
