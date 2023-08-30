RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Preparations for launch of Aditya Mission on: ISRO
August 30, 2023  12:55
PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission: The preparations for the launch are progressing. The Launch Rehearsal - Vehicle Internal Checks are completed, says ISRO.

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) on Tuesday said it has designed, assembled, and tested the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC), one of the seven payloads of India's first dedicated scientific mission Aditya-L1 conceived to study the sun.

The ISRO is set to launch Aditya-L1 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on September 2.
