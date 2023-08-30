RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Praggnanandhaa returns home to hero's welcome
August 30, 2023  11:14
Indian prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, who made history by clinching the silver medal in the 2023 FIDE World Cup, and entered the FIDE Candidates tournament, was accorded a rousing reception upon his arrival at the airport here on Wednesday.

 The officials from the state sports department received him at the airport.

 His fans eagerly waited at the exit gate and presented him a crown of flowers, a shawl and bouquets. Flowers were strewn on his path as he stepped out and artists performed Karagattam and Oyilattam, folk dances of Tamil Nadu, on the occasion. 

 The teenager took his time watching the media persons swarm on either side of the vehicle into which he got into, and reacted I am very happy over the reception. He accepted the national tricolour offered to him and waved it. His mother Nagalakshmi too expressed happiness over the grand reception accorded to her 18-year-old son. 

 Indian Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa's dream run in the FIDE World Cup ended at the hands of Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, who beat him 1.5-0.5 in the tie-break at Baku, Azerbaijan, on August 24 after the classical games ended in a stalemate
