Nuh Clashes: Gau rakshak Bittu Bajrangi gets bail





Bittu Bajrangi was sent to a 14-day judicial custody on August 17 after he was produced in a Nuh court. He was lodged at the Neemka jail in Faridabad district. Bittu Bajrangi alias Raj Kumar was arrested from Faridabad after a fresh FIR was registered against him at Nuh's Sadar Police Sation on a complaint of Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu. PTI

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, arrested in connection with communal clashes in Nuh earlier in the month, was granted bail by a court on Wednesday, police said.