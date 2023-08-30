RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mehbooba gets a new media advisor -- her daughter Iltija
August 30, 2023  21:14
Iltija Mufti. Pic: Iltija on Twitter
Iltija Mufti was on Wednesday appointed media advisor to People's Democratic Party (PDP) president and her mother Mehbooba Mufti, a senior party leader said.

The decision to appoint 35-year-old Iltija Mufti, who takes a plunge into politics with this move, as media advisor to the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was taken by the party high command, the leader said.

Iltija Mufti has been in charge of Mehbooba Mufti's social media handles since 2019, when Jammu and Kashmir's mainstream leaders including her mother were under arrest as the Centre abrogated Article 370 and divided the erstwhile state into two Union territories.

"It is an honour for me to help in whatever way possible at a time when the people of J&K find themselves thrown in utter chaos, despair and darkness. I hope I can make a difference," Iltija told PTI after her appointment.

Announcing Iltija's appointment, a party spokesperson said she emerged as a leading voice and a vociferous critic of the government's decision to "illegally abrogate" Article 370 at a time when J&K's mainstream leaders were put behind bars.

In September last year, Iltija said she did not want to join politics under the prevailing "terrified atmosphere" in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, she had not completely ruled it out, saying nobody knows the future.
