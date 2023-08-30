RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Mamata in Mumbai, ties rakhi to Amitabh
August 30, 2023  19:36
Photo: Courtesy @AITCofficial on X
Photo: Courtesy @AITCofficial on X
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at the latter's residence in Mumbai.

Soon after arrival at Mumbai airport for attending the two-day meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on August 31 and September 1, Banerjee drove to Bachchan's residence in suburban Juhu.

Bachchan had attended the inaugural function of last year's Kolkata International Film Festival, where Banerjee demanded that he be accorded the country's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Talking to reporters after meeting Bachchan and his family members, Banerjee said she has invited the actor to visit Kolkata.

"Amit ji is our Bharat Ratna. His family has also made a big contribution to the film industry," she said. 

"Today I tied rakhi to Amitji. Today is a big day," Banerjee said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What's Afridi Doing With Bollywood Folk?
What's Afridi Doing With Bollywood Folk?

'Nothing unites people more than sports, especially cricket.'

MP: Villagers try to ride on strayed ailing leopard, click selfies
MP: Villagers try to ride on strayed ailing leopard, click selfies

Shocking videos of an ailing wild leopard being surrounded by a group of villagers, who are taking selfies with him and even trying to ride on him have emerged from Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh.

Analysts turn cautious on Asian markets; India remains an outlier
Analysts turn cautious on Asian markets; India remains an outlier

The 55 basis point (bps) spike in the US 10-year bond yield, triggered by a combination of FOMC's hawkish commentary and BOJ's relaxation of the yield control curve (YCC) has made analysts cautious on Asian equities and expect them to...

Police forms 6 teams to crack Amazon manager's shooting in Delhi
Police forms 6 teams to crack Amazon manager's shooting in Delhi

A 36-year-old man, working as a senior manager with e-commerce giant Amazon, was shot dead in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, the police said on Wednesday.

Why India's Sun mission is called Aditya-L1
Why India's Sun mission is called Aditya-L1

A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the first Lagrangian point (L1) of the Sun-Earth system has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation/eclipses, the IIA said.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances