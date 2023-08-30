RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Lawyer shot dead inside chambers in UP court
August 30, 2023  23:11
A lawyer was shot dead Wednesday in his chambers on the tehsil court complex in the Uttar Pradesh district of Ghaziabad, the police said. 

Manoj Chowdhary alias Monu Jaat was eating lunch in his chambers around 2 pm when two men entered the room and fired at him. He died on the spot, the police said. 

Shortly after the shooting, a police team arrived at the spot with forensic experts and took the body for post mortem, they said. 

The police are in the process of retrieving CCTV footage from cameras installed on the court premises, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Nipun Agarwal said. 

At the time of the attack, lawyers were holding a meeting to chalk out their strategy about a strike, called by bar associations in western Uttar Pradesh in support of their colleagues in Hapur. 

Kavita Chowdhary, the victim's wife, lodged a complaint against Amit Dagar and Nitin Dagar and his accomplices Madan Dagar, Anuj, and Paloo alias Amit, all of whom were present in the court premises at the time of the shootout, according to her. 

The incident was a fallout of a family dispute, the police said. 

An FIR has been lodged against the five people named in the complaint under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 120B (Conspiracy), among others, the police said. 

Police teams have been deputed to nab the killers and their accomplices, Agarwal said. 

Kavita in her complaint told the police that her sister-in-law Sarita Chowdhary had an acrimonious relationship with her husband and had been living with them. 

 On January 15, Amit had opened fire on his mother, wife, and their two kids. He was booked and sent to jail after the incident. 

After a few months, when Amit came out on bail, he took his wife Sarita with him to his house but just after a few days started beating her again, Kavita said. 

Due to this, she again left her husband's house in June and started living with her brother, Manoj Chowdhary. 

Kavita alleged that Amit had threatened her on her mobile that he would kill her husband.
