Lalu Yadav at Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute for 2nd day

A day before, Yadav had visited the Institute for a routine check-up, accompanied by his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.





The senior Yadav had undergone cardiac surgery at the same private facility in 2014.





The Yadav father-son duo are in Mumbai to attend the opposition INDIA alliance's meeting on August 31 and September 1.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday visited the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai for the second day, sources said.