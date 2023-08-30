Kharge's name may be proposed for INDIA chair: Sources

The name of the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to be proposed for the chairperson post of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, INDIA bloc sources said on Wednesday.





Sources also said that for the post of convenor, competition is between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.





"Also four posts of convenors have also been proposed, which will be discussed. The Congress left the issue of the convenor entirely to the consensus of the allies," sources said.





A new theme song for the INDIA bloc will be released.





"Old theme song of the INDIA bloc has been rejected. Now a new theme song will be made, and it will be in multiple languages. 'We the people of India' as written in the Preamble of the Constitution will be used," sources said.





Sources said that there is a consensus on keeping the map of India in the bloc's logo.





"The final logo is kept on hold till tomorrow, more logos are being prepared, and all of them will be put in front of everyone then the final selection of logo will happen. There is consensus among on keeping the map of India," bloc sources mentioned.





INDIA bloc has also held discussions on the slogans for the alliance.





"Mehengai ko Harane ke liye India (To defeat inflation there is INDIA), Berozgari ko mitane ke liye India (To remove Unemployment, there is INDIA), Nafrat ki aag ko bujhane ke liye India (To douse the fire of Hatred, there is INDIA)," sources said.





Sources also said that there will be a formation of a coordination committee consisting of 11 members which will decide the future role of the INDIA bloc and a common minimum program will be made.





Moreover, the alliance is also planning to form a media cell and a social media cell.





Sources also mentioned that the alliance leaders can talk about their main party leader as the candidate for the post of prime minister but everyone will fight the election on the objective of the common man and poor people vs Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Also, the role of Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Admi party will not be diluted if Akali Dal joins the alliance, sources mentioned. -- ANI

