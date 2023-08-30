RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kejriwal not in race for PM post: Raghav Chadha
August 30, 2023  21:44
image
Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is not in the race for the prime minister's post. 

Talking to reporters in Mumbai on the eve of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc meeting, Chadha also said that AAP decided to join the opposition alliance in a bid to strengthen it.

"I am saying this officially and categorically that my leader Arvind Kejriwal is not in the race for the prime minister's post. The AAP decided to join the INDIA alliance as a loyal soldier and to work for strengthening the bloc and rid the country of problems such as unemployment and inflation," he said. 

Earlier in the day, AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar pitched for Kejriwal as the opposition bloc's prime ministerial candidate but party colleagues Atishi and Sanjay Singh hastened to deny that the Delhi chief minister had such aspirations.

Kakkar had said Kejriwal, as the chief minister of Delhi, has given a model that the whole country can benefit from.  -- PTI
