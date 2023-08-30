India records 61 fresh Covid cases

India records 61 fresh Covid casesAugust 30, 2023 12:50
India saw a single-day rise of 61 new coronavirus infections while the active cases were recorded at 1,522, according to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll was recorded at 5,31,929, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,97,117). The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,63,666, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website. The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.
