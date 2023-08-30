Imran Khan to remain in jail till Sept 13

Imran Khan to remain in jail till Sept 13August 30, 2023 12:32
A special court on Wednesday extended till September 13 the judicial remand of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan in a case related to the alleged disclosure of state secrets.
Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, who arrived at Attock jail in Punjab to conduct the hearing, issued the decision in the case of the missing cipher, a classified state document that Khan had waved during a political rally ahead of his ouster from office last year.
The hearing of the case took place at the Attock District Jail following approval by the Law Ministry amid security concerns expressed by the Interior Ministry. Authorities decided on Tuesday to hold the hearing of the case inside the Attock district jail where Khan has been kept since August 5 after his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case.
Khan's sentence was suspended by a two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, but he was not allowed to walk free, as the judge hearing the cipher case ordered to keep him in prison and produce him for hearing. According to Geo News report, Judge Zulqernain extended judicial remand till September 13, meaning that Khan will remain in jail. PTI
TOP STORIES
2024 seat-sharing, convenor post on agenda for INDIA's Mumbai meet
The INDIA bloc is also likely to announce a secretariat for smooth coordination between the constituents and it is likely to be set up in the national capital. Besides, the members will also discuss the issue of having a coordinator or a...
Banking system's liquidity slips into deficit for the first time in FY24
The banking system's liquidity slipped into deficit for the first time in the current financial year (2023-24) due to the imposition of the Incremental Cash Reserve Ratio (I-CRR) for banks and outflows from goods and services tax (GST)...
'You will succeed as long as you remember that the project is bigger than you'
'When a Project Director is appointed, the whole organization -- including the Chairman ISRO -- works for his success. It is a lesson that has been of abiding value all through the other projects I have worked on,' recalls the late...