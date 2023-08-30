How BSE Sensex performed in August

How BSE Sensex performed in AugustAugust 30, 2023 21:57
The BSE Sensex closed higher by 11.43 points or 0.02 per cent at 65,087.25 points while the broader Nifty advanced by 4.80 points to close at 19,347.45 points.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday as they bought shares worth Rs 61 crore, according to exchange data.
TOP STORIES
Pawar against including BSP, Akalis in INDIA bloc, Cong not so much
Noting that the Bahujan Samaj Party had held a dialogue with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the past, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said no decision on the Mayawati-led party's inclusion in Indian National...