Girl students tie rakhi to Prime Minister Modi





Students tied rakhi on Modi's wrist with the prime minister interacting with them on various issues.





"The children shared their positive feelings on the recent success of Chandrayaan-3 mission and expressed their enthusiasm about the upcoming Aditya L-1 mission," a PMO statement said.





They also recited poems and sang songs during the interaction.





Impressed by their articulation, Modi encouraged them to explore writing poems on different topics including government schemes for the benefit of the public, it said.





Explaining the importance of self-reliance, Modi also advised the children to use Made-in-India products.





Various students, accompanied by their teachers, participated in the celebration.





Representatives of NGOs, widows from Vrindavan, as well as other individuals were also present, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was joined by girl students from different schools at his residence to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.