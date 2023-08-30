Gabon army snatches power from elected govt





The officers, appearing on Gabon24 on Wednesday morning, said they had cancelled the elections, dissolved all state institutions and closed the country's borders, according to Al Jazeera.





Gabon became the third African nation after Burkina Faso and Niger to see a change of guard through a military coup.





The recent announcement came shortly after the state election body said President Ali Bongo Ondimba had won a third term in office in Saturday's disputed elections.





The officers said, "In the name of the Gabonese people we have decided to defend the peace by putting an end to the current regime."





The Gabonese Election Centre said Bongo had secured 64.27 per cent of the votes, significantly more than his main challenger Albert Ondo Ossa, who grabbed 30.77 per cent of the total votes polled, after a process beset by delays.

A group of senior Gabonese military officers on Wednesday appeared on national television saying they had seized power in the country as the recent general elections in the country lacked credibility, Al Jazeera reported, adding that they claimed to represent all security and defence forces of Gabon.