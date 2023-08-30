RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Congress's Digvijaya booked for post on Jain temple
August 30, 2023  18:16
Digvijaya Singh
The Madhya Pradesh police have registered a case against Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh following an alleged misleading post on his X social media account over a Jain temple in Damoh district, an official said on Wednesday. 

Amid the police case, state BJP chief VD Sharma demanded that Singh's account on X, formerly Twitter, be suspended for misleading people. 

Rajya Sabha member Singh, in a post on August 27 on his official X account, claimed that some alleged anti-social elements of Bajrang Dal ransacked the Jain temple complex at Kundalpur (in Damoh) on August 26 night and kept a Shiv Pindi there. 

While Singh tagged the post to the MP chief minister and director general of police, he deleted it later. 

Damoh Superintendent of Police Sunil Tiwari said following a complaint, the Kotwali police have registered a case against Singh under Indian Penal Code sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 177 (furnishing false information) and 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) for the post on Kundalpur Jain temple. 

He said after a spot investigation of the Kundalpur Jain temple by the sub-divisional magistrate and sub-divisional officer of police, the news about the incident was found to be without facts and misleading. 

Kundalpur Trust Committee chairman Chandrakumar Bajaj also denied such an incident in the temple. 

Bajrang Dal's Damoh convener Shambhu Vishwakarma said his outfit's workers had submitted a memorandum to the police against Singh's misleading post about the Kundalpur temple complex, following which the police registered an FIR (first information report) against the 76-year-old Congress leader. 

Singh should be arrested immediately for disturbing communal harmony, he said.
