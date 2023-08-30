RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
8 Delhi hospitals put on high alert for G20 summit
August 30, 2023  22:31
Pic: PTI Photo/Rediff archives
Pic: PTI Photo/Rediff archives
Five government hospitals and three private medical facilities have been put on "high alert" in view of the upcoming G20 Summit in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Wednesday. 

Besides, the Delhi health department has formed 80 teams of doctors and nursing staff, who will serve guests staying at hotels. 

Out of these teams, 75 teams will work in shifts, officials said. 

Bharadwaj convened a meeting at the Delhi secretariat to take stock of healthcare arrangements in view of the summit scheduled to be held on September 9-10. 

"In light of the G20 Summit, the Delhi government has placed five major government hospitals and three private hospitals on high alert to ensure the healthcare arrangements are in place. These include primarily Lok Nayak Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, GTB Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, and Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, along with private facilities Primus Hospital Chanakyapuri, Max Hospital Saket, and Manipal Hospital Dwarka," he said. 

Lok Nayak Hospital has reserved 20 beds, GB Pant Hospital 10 beds, GTB Hospital 20 beds, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital 65 beds, and Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital has reserved 40 beds for addressing any situation that may arise during the G20 Summit, Bharadwaj was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the health department. 

He said that while this preparation is based on priority, all hospitals are also on alert in case any need arises.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Pawar against including BSP, Akalis in INDIA bloc, Cong not so much
Pawar against including BSP, Akalis in INDIA bloc, Cong not so much

Noting that the Bahujan Samaj Party had held a dialogue with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the past, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said no decision on the Mayawati-led party's inclusion in Indian National...

Lok Sabha secretariat revokes Adhir's suspension
Lok Sabha secretariat revokes Adhir's suspension

The privileges committee of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution to revoke the suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the lower house.

Asia Cup: Will rain dampen India-Pakistan clash?
Asia Cup: Will rain dampen India-Pakistan clash?

The highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 faces a tough challenge from the weather in Kandy

Asia Cup Opener: Babar's 151, Iftikhar's ton demolish Nepal
Asia Cup Opener: Babar's 151, Iftikhar's ton demolish Nepal

IMAGES from the Asia Cup opener between Pakistan and Nepal played in Multan on Wednesday

Priyanka slams BJP for 'tussle with Rahul' claim
Priyanka slams BJP for 'tussle with Rahul' claim

Her remarks in a post on X came after BJP IT department head Amit Malviya claimed that a 'tussle' was going on between Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances