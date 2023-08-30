8 Delhi hospitals put on high alert for G20 summit





Besides, the Delhi health department has formed 80 teams of doctors and nursing staff, who will serve guests staying at hotels.





Out of these teams, 75 teams will work in shifts, officials said.





Bharadwaj convened a meeting at the Delhi secretariat to take stock of healthcare arrangements in view of the summit scheduled to be held on September 9-10.





"In light of the G20 Summit, the Delhi government has placed five major government hospitals and three private hospitals on high alert to ensure the healthcare arrangements are in place. These include primarily Lok Nayak Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, GTB Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, and Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, along with private facilities Primus Hospital Chanakyapuri, Max Hospital Saket, and Manipal Hospital Dwarka," he said.





Lok Nayak Hospital has reserved 20 beds, GB Pant Hospital 10 beds, GTB Hospital 20 beds, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital 65 beds, and Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital has reserved 40 beds for addressing any situation that may arise during the G20 Summit, Bharadwaj was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the health department.





He said that while this preparation is based on priority, all hospitals are also on alert in case any need arises.

Five government hospitals and three private medical facilities have been put on "high alert" in view of the upcoming G20 Summit in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Wednesday.