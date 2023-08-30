RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


63 reps of 28 parties will attend INDIA meet: Pawar
August 30, 2023  16:33
Sharad Pawar says that 63 representatives of 28 political parties will attend the INDIA alliance meet in Mumbai from tomorrow.

Leaders of the opposition alliance, known as the INDIA bloc, will convene in Mumbai for a two-day conclave where they will unveil a coordination committee, a logo, and will draft a common minimum programme.

"We're very happy that INDIA alliance meeting is going to take place in Maharashtra...in Bengaluru, we were 26 (parties), here it has become 28 (parties)...jaise INDIA badhega, waise hi China peeche hatega," says Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole.

"As INDIA progresses, BJP government may give gas cylinders free," says  Uddhav Thackeray on LPG price reduction. "Our ideologies may be different but objective is to protect democracy," he adds.
