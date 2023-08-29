Yogi: UP has moved from BIMARU state to...





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was addressing the FICCI's National Executive Committee Meeting (NECM) in Lucknow. Noting that FICCI is holding its National Executive Committee Meeting in the state's capital after 38 years, CM Yogi Adityanath said today Uttar Pradesh is a state with big achievements.





"After 1985-86 Uttar Pradesh saw a long period of darkness in terms of development...The perception of the nation and world about Uttar Pradesh became very different...There was an identity crisis before the youth, businessmen and citizens here...Today under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh has managed to emerge from the darkness and from being a BIMARU state (category) towards becoming a developed state," Yogi Adityanath said.





He said that the state would not be the sixth-largest economy, but the second-largest economy of the country very soon and that the next five years will be important. "In the coming years, UP will become the leading economy of the country and will undertake its role as the Growth Engine of the country," CM Yogi said. -- ANI

