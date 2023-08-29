What's cooking?

Sign inCreate Account
A Congress delegation on Monday met the family of the Dalit youth, who was allegedly beaten to death last Thursday by a group of people over an old enmity.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party might conduct the Lok Sabha polls in December itself, claiming that all choppers have been booked by the saffron party for campaigning.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's children -- Isha, Akash and Anant -- on Monday were appointed on the board of his energy-to-technology conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, in what is seen as a clear path of succession planning at India's...
The school management said it was not opening the institute as it was busy replying to the show cause notice served to it by the education department over the school's affiliation.
The 25-year-old also finds the World Championships tougher than the Olympics.