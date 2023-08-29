RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
UT status of J-K not permanent: Centre to SC
August 29, 2023  15:00
image
The Centre told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the union territory status of Jammu and Kashmir is not a permanent thing and that it will make an elaborate statement on the vexatious political issue in the court on August 31. 

 The central government's response was conveyed to the court by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, after a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, hearing the pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370, asked it to set a specific time frame for restoration of electoral democracy in the erstwhile state. "The union territory status of Jammu and Kashmir is not a permanent thing. So far as Ladakh is concerned, its UT status is going to remain for some time," Mehta said. 

 The top government law officer said he will make an elaborate statement on the future of the union territory status of J-K and Ladakh before the bench, which also comprises Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant, on August 31. 

 The bench, which was hearing Mehta's submissions defending the Centre's decision to do away with the special status of the former state and its reorganisation, said, Democracy is important, although we agree that in view of the national security scenario, reorganisation of the state can be done. 

 The court, however, said lack of electoral democracy cannot be allowed to go on indefinitely. "This has to come an end... give us the specific time frame as to when will you restore actual democracy. We want to record this, the bench said, and asked Mehta and Attorney General R Venkataramani to seek instructions from the political executive and get back to the court. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dalit woman stripped, son killed by mob in MP
Dalit woman stripped, son killed by mob in MP

A Congress delegation on Monday met the family of the Dalit youth, who was allegedly beaten to death last Thursday by a group of people over an old enmity.

BJP has booked all choppers, may call LS polls in Dec, says Mamata
BJP has booked all choppers, may call LS polls in Dec, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party might conduct the Lok Sabha polls in December itself, claiming that all choppers have been booked by the saffron party for campaigning.

Isha, Akash, Anant Ambani appointed to Reliance board
Isha, Akash, Anant Ambani appointed to Reliance board

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's children -- Isha, Akash and Anant -- on Monday were appointed on the board of his energy-to-technology conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, in what is seen as a clear path of succession planning at India's...

UP school where Muslim student was slapped remains closed
UP school where Muslim student was slapped remains closed

The school management said it was not opening the institute as it was busy replying to the show cause notice served to it by the education department over the school's affiliation.

Humble Neeraj plays down 'greatest of all time' tag
Humble Neeraj plays down 'greatest of all time' tag

The 25-year-old also finds the World Championships tougher than the Olympics.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances