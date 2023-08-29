RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
The definitive book on Shivaji the Great
August 29, 2023  10:28
image
Under Shivaji the Great, with the heady aim of Hindavi Swarajya (Indian Self-Rule), the British saw the Marathas as the principal threat to their colonial project. The story of Maratha resistance to the British was therefore systematically swept under the carpet by the British. 

Col. Anil Athale, a former infantry soldier, and a graduate of Staff College was head of the War History Division, Ministry of Defence, and has co-authored the official history of the 1962 Sino-Indian war and the insurgency in the Northeast. 

His book, The Legacy of Shivaji the Great attempts to tell the untold story of that important period of Indian history.

The book is available on Amazon and Flipkart. 

Read some of Col. Athale's columns here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dalit woman stripped, son killed by mob in MP
Dalit woman stripped, son killed by mob in MP

A Congress delegation on Monday met the family of the Dalit youth, who was allegedly beaten to death last Thursday by a group of people over an old enmity.

BJP has booked all choppers, may call LS polls in Dec, says Mamata
BJP has booked all choppers, may call LS polls in Dec, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party might conduct the Lok Sabha polls in December itself, claiming that all choppers have been booked by the saffron party for campaigning.

Isha, Akash, Anant Ambani appointed to Reliance board
Isha, Akash, Anant Ambani appointed to Reliance board

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's children -- Isha, Akash and Anant -- on Monday were appointed on the board of his energy-to-technology conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, in what is seen as a clear path of succession planning at India's...

UP school where Muslim student was slapped remains closed
UP school where Muslim student was slapped remains closed

The school management said it was not opening the institute as it was busy replying to the show cause notice served to it by the education department over the school's affiliation.

Humble Neeraj plays down 'greatest of all time' tag
Humble Neeraj plays down 'greatest of all time' tag

The 25-year-old also finds the World Championships tougher than the Olympics.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances