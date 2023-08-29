The definitive book on Shivaji the Great





Col. Anil Athale, a former infantry soldier, and a graduate of Staff College was head of the War History Division, Ministry of Defence, and has co-authored the official history of the 1962 Sino-Indian war and the insurgency in the Northeast.





His book, The Legacy of Shivaji the Great attempts to tell the untold story of that important period of Indian history.





The book is available on Amazon and Flipkart.





Read some of Col. Athale's columns here.

Under Shivaji the Great, with the heady aim of Hindavi Swarajya (Indian Self-Rule), the British saw the Marathas as the principal threat to their colonial project. The story of Maratha resistance to the British was therefore systematically swept under the carpet by the British.