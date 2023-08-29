RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


School boy beaten to death for stopping molesters
August 29, 2023  15:13
A 15-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death with sticks with his family saying he was attacked when opposed an attempt by goons to molest his cousin, Prayagraj police said Tuesday. 

 Local residents turned out to protest after the killing in Kheri police station area on Monday. Additional police force was called as the incident began to take on a communal colour. 

 Kheri SHO Naveen Kumar Singh said the family members alleged that some youths attacked the class 10 student when he tried to stop them from molesting his cousin, while the two were returning from school. 

 The boy was taken to hospital in a serious condition and declared dead there. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Yamuna Nagar) Santosh Kumar Meena, however, said there was a brawl between children at school. The teachers had intervened and pacified the students. 

 But there was fight on the way after they left the school, he added. Meena said a case has been registered after the family filed a complaint. Three people have been detained. 

 The SHO said police teams are trying to nab two people named in the FIR. They have been identified as Yusuf and Mohsin. Local people blocked a road for some time after the incident, but were later cleared away, police said. 

A large number of police personnel have been deployed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the area, officials said. The victim's body was sent for an autopsy. PTI
