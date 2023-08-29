RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul to visit Europe in Sept, to meet EU lawmakers
August 29, 2023  09:00
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Europe next month and meet European Commission lawmakers in Belgium besides addressing students at a university in Paris.

He is also likely to address the Indian diaspora at an event in Oslo in early September, sources said.

Notably, his visits abroad will come at a time when the crucial G20 Summit will be held from September 9 to 10 in the national capital. India currently holds the G20 presidency. 

The sources said the Gandhi scion is likely to leave for Paris in the first week of September for a five-day tour.

He will attend a meeting with European Union members in Brussels on September 7.

According to the sources, the former Congress chief will address students at a university in Paris on September 8 and deliver a lecture there. 

He is also slated to participate in a meeting of the Labour Union of France in Paris on September 9.

Thereafter, the sources said Gandhi is slated to visit Norway where he will address the Indian diaspora event on September 10.

Gandhi will meet members of the diaspora and may also hold a press conference, they added. -- PTI 
