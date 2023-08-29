RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Protestors jump on safety net at Maha secretariat
August 29, 2023  22:28
High drama prevailed at the Maharashtra secretariat in Mumbai on Tuesday when a group of protesters descended on the safety net set up on its first floor demanding a hike in compensation for the people affected by a dam project.

The police detained more than 40 persons, an official said.

"Protestors shouting slogans and carrying placards approached the safety net (on the first floor of the main Mantralaya building) in the afternoon. Police personnel and officers present at the spot tried to drag them away," an official said.

The safety nets in the main Mantralaya building were set up as a precautionary measure to prevent any potential suicide attempts.

The agitation was staged at the state secretariat around 3.30 pm by the action committee representing people affected by the Upper Wardha dam project at Morshi in Amravati district, the official said.

The protestors demanded an increase in the compensation for land acquired for the dam and sought government jobs for the project-affected people, he said.

"Mumbai police detained more than 40 persons for staging the protest and the process for registration of an offence was going on at Marine Drive police station," the official added. 
