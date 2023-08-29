Proof of Congress hand in Nuh violence: Minister





Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Vij said that so far 510 people have been arrested and 130-140 FIRs registered in the case.





He also alleged that there is evidence against Congress MLA Mamman Khan which suggests he visited the areas where violence took place.





"In the initial investigation, we have arrested approximately 510 people and we have registered 130-140 FIRs. After their interrogation, the conclusion that we are getting for now is that it looks like this has been done by Congress. In this Congress's MLA Mamman Khan has also been called for interrogation by the police on August 30," Vij said.





The minister said, "Moreover, during the investigation, the people who have been caught in connection with violence have connections with Congress."





Vij further stated "There are many angles coming up. We are doing a fair investigation, and we will show it to the people who are the masterminds behind the violence."





Earlier last month, clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh after a religious procession passing through the district was attacked in which six people, including two Home Guards, were killed and around 20 policemen injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

