Priyanka Gandhi's son's birthday today

"Happy Birthday to my Darling big boy Raihan' wishing you the best always, now and forever. You are a super person, caring, loving and completely dependable and responsible. You surely make me proud each day. Keep living your passions and grace the world, as it is awaiting to absorb all your talents and hard works displayed. With you always at every step, as I've been and always will be, no matter how old you get each day and year. Love you lots my sonny boy (heart, hug emojis)."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband, Robert, sends out this loved up message for their son, Raihan on his birthday today.