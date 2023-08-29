Nitish's PM aspiration is 'hidden Yes in No'





Referring to the recent statement made by Bihar minister and JD(U) leader Shravan Kumar in which he has said that people in the Hindi Heartland are "discussing that Nitish Kumar is a worthy candidate for the post of prime minister".





Manjhi said if Shravan Kumar is saying something consider it being said by Nitish Kumar.





"He (Nitish Kumar) was shown a clear path in Bengaluru. So, he had come back. Let's see what happens in Mumbai. Nitish Kumar says he is not ambitious....'Naa mein haan hai ye'. As far as (Bihar Minister) Shrawan Kumar is concerned, if he is saying something, consider it being said by Nitish Kumar. If he did not have a desire (to be the PM), why would he have moved around a lot?..."





However, Nitish Kumar who kept himself aside from aspiring to become PM, on Monday once again clarified his stance on the possibility of accepting the role of national convener of the INDIA bloc if offered.





He stated, "I don't want to become anything. He further added that he has no such desire and just wants to unite all the political parties ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

