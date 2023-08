Major General Ian Cardozo fought in the 1962 War with China, the 1965 and 1971 Wars with Pakistan. The decorated officer and military legend spoke to Rediff.com's Archana Masih in a must-read two-part phone interview.





Read the 1st part of the interview here.

"The next war will be fought by China-Pakistan against India and we have to fully be prepared. We must read the writing on the wall."