Never know when sadhu will become CM: Varun Gandhi

Never know when sadhu will become CM: Varun GandhiAugust 29, 2023 23:45
In an apparent dig at his own party, BJP MP Varun Gandhi asked people at an event here not to disturb a sadhu standing nearby as nobody knows "when maharaaj ji will become the CM".
On Monday, when he was addressing party workers in his constituency Pilibhit, the sadhu's phone started ringing. But the BJP MP stopped workers from asking the sadhu to switch it off.
"Please do not not stop him, never know when maharaaj ji will become the CM. Then what will happen to us?" Gandhi joked.
The video of the incident surfaced online with people interpreting it as a reference to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also the Gorakshpeethadheeshwar of Gorakshpeeth. Adityanath is always in a sadhu's dress.
