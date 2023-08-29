RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Never know when sadhu will become CM: Varun Gandhi
August 29, 2023  23:45
image
In an apparent dig at his own party, BJP MP Varun Gandhi asked people at an event here not to disturb a sadhu standing nearby as nobody knows "when maharaaj ji will become the CM".

On Monday, when he was addressing party workers in his constituency Pilibhit, the sadhu's phone started ringing. But the BJP MP stopped workers from asking the sadhu to switch it off.

"Please do not not stop him, never know when maharaaj ji will become the CM. Then what will happen to us?" Gandhi joked.

The video of the incident surfaced online with people interpreting it as a reference to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also the Gorakshpeethadheeshwar of Gorakshpeeth. Adityanath is always in a sadhu's dress.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Indian steel sector flags Chinese imports, wants 'trade distortions' fixed
Indian steel sector flags Chinese imports, wants 'trade distortions' fixed

Worried by a spike in Chinese imports, the Indian Steel Association (ISA) plans to take up the matter with the government and seek measures to fix "trade distortions". Alok Sahay, secretary general of the group that represents the...

Assam Rifles files defamation suit against Manipur politician
Assam Rifles files defamation suit against Manipur politician

The notice said the country's oldest paramilitary force has been serving the nation, playing a crucial role in ensuring peace, security, and development in various regions, including Manipur.

'I wish Rajamouli had asked me to do Baahubali'
'I wish Rajamouli had asked me to do Baahubali'

'I crave to do a film about lost kingdoms, kings in exiles and ethereal princesses.'

India braces for driest August in 122 years
India braces for driest August in 122 years

Also, the monsoon this year may end up being the driest since 2015, which recorded a rainfall deficit of 13 per cent, they said.

Pant 'Joins' Team India's Training
Pant 'Joins' Team India's Training

The wicketkeeper-batter looked delighted to meet his team-mates during their training session for the Asia Cup, although he preferred to just watch and mingle with them as they went about their business.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances