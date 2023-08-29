Nashik declared lumpy skin disease affected district





Lumpy skin disease has been detected in cattle in 12 of 15 talukas of the district. Therefore, immediate action should be taken regarding the planning for preventive vaccination to bring the epidemic under control, said collector Jalaj Sharma during a meeting on the health threat to cattle.

Lumpy skin disease is a viral ailment characterised by fever and enlarged nodes that appear like lumps on the skin. It causes a temporary reduction in milk production, brief or permanent sterility among bulls, damage to hides and, occasionally, death.





Purchase, sale, market, race, fair and exhibition of bovine animals should be prohibited in the district. The help of the police should be taken to stop all types of inter-state, inter-district and intra-district transport of bovine livestock, the collector said.





Nashik is a border district, with Gujarat on its west.





It has been declared as an affected area for lumpy skin disease under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, said officials.





The collector asked officials to ensure that the nearest veterinary clinic is contacted immediately if a case is discovered. Steps should be taken to keep cowsheds clean and set norms must be followed to dispose of the carcasses of animals dying due to the disease, he said.





Last week, Nanded was declared a lumpy skin disease affected district in the state, with the figure of animals having the ailment reaching 3,618, an official had said.

