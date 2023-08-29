RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Minors in Hyd stop interfaith couple, abuse man
August 29, 2023  22:50
Pic: PTI Photo from Rediff archives
A couple travelling on a two-wheeler was stopped by three minors in Hyderabad who allegedly abused the youngster driving the bike, presumably for taking a girl belonging to another community on his bike, the police said on Tuesday.

The video of the purported 'moral policing' of the incident, which took place on August 26, went viral on social media.

The three, who are minors were subsequently apprehended after a case was booked on Monday, a police official said, adding that the couple in the video was not identified.

The three minors, the police said, stopped the couple while they were going on a two-wheeler and after getting to know that the youngster driving the bike belonged to another community they started abusing him by questioning on "why was he taking the girl belonging to another community with him?"

In the video, one among the three is heard questioning the biker what is her (pillion rider) name and where he was taking her even as the bike rider asks him "what was his problem?"

He then starts abusing the biker. After being told by the biker that "she is my friend", the three minors ask her to get down from the bike. 

However, the three later left the place, though, one among the trio filmed the incident and afterwards posted it on social media, the police said.

Based on the video, the police booked a case on its own at Jubilee Hills police station against the three and apprehended them and as they are minors their parents were also served with notices, the official said.           

Further investigation was on. 
