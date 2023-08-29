RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Making absurd claims: India reacts to Chinese 'map'
August 29, 2023  21:59
Arunachal border
India on Tuesday lodged a strong protest with China over its so called "standard map" laying claim over Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin, and asserted that such steps only complicate the resolution of the boundary question. 

The external affairs ministry also rejected these claims as having "no basis". 

"Just making absurd claims does not make other people's territories yours," External Affairs Minister Jaishankar told NDTV while reacting to the Chinese move. 

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have today lodged a strong protest through diplomatic channels with the Chinese side on the so called 2023 'standard map' of China that lays claim to India's territory." 

"We reject these claims as they have no basis. Such steps by the Chinese side only complicate the resolution of the boundary question," he added. 

India's strong reaction came a day after China officially released the 2023 edition of its "standard map" that claimed Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as belonging to that country. 

The "map" also showed the entire South China Sea as part of China as it featured in the previous editions of the 'map'. 

In early April also, Beijing announced Chinese names for 11 more places in Arunachal Pradesh which the neighbouring country claims as the southern part of Tibet, drawing a sharp reaction from New Delhi, which outrightly rejected Chinese renaming and asserted that the state is an integral part of India and that assigning "invented" names does not alter this reality. 

It was the third batch of standardised geographical names for Arunachal Pradesh issued by China's civil affairs ministry.
