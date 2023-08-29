RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


LPG price cut by Rs 200 ahead of MP polls
August 29, 2023  16:24
The government on Tuesday announced a Rs 200 per cylinder cut in prices of domestic cooking gas as it looked to counter the cheaper LPG promise of the Congress in upcoming assembly elections in states like Madhya Pradesh. 

A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 1,103 in New Delhi currently. It will cost Rs 903 from Wednesday. For Ujjwala beneficiaries, the price will be Rs 703 after considering the continuing Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy. 

 Announcing the decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the move is aimed at providing relief to households. Also, the government will provide an additional 75 lakh Ujjwala connections, which will take the total PMUY beneficiaries to 10.35 crores. PTI
