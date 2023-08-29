RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Lalu visits Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai for routine check
August 29, 2023  23:18
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday evening visited the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai for a routine check-up, sources said.  

His son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was with him as the veteran leader arrived at the hospital.

Yadav had undergone a cardiac surgery at the same private hospital in 2014. 

Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son are in Mumbai to attend the opposition INDIA alliance's meeting of August 31 and September 1 in the city.
