Lalu visits Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai for routine check





His son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was with him as the veteran leader arrived at the hospital.





Yadav had undergone a cardiac surgery at the same private hospital in 2014.





Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son are in Mumbai to attend the opposition INDIA alliance's meeting of August 31 and September 1 in the city.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday evening visited the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai for a routine check-up, sources said.