Kuki MLAs will be forced to skip Manipur Assembly





Six of the ten MLAs from Kuki-dominated areas have already sought leave of absence from the speaker of the assembly. Five legislators had applied for their leave to the speaker on Monday, while Social Welfare and Cooperation Minister Nemcha Kipgen, MLA of Kangpokpi, had sent her application on Saturday, an official said. The MLAs who sought leave on Monday are Tribal and Hill Affairs Minister Letpao Haokip (Tengnoupal), Churachandpur MLA Khaute, Kimneo Hangshing of Saikul, Haokholet Kipgen of Saitu and Henglep legislator Letzamang Haokip.





The social welfare and cooperation minister, in her application, said that ever since ethnic violence erupted in Manipur on May 3, it has not been possible for her and her family members to stay in Imphal on security grounds.





"Due to the ongoing violent crisis and keeping in mind the law and order situation in Imphal, I will not be able to attend the upcoming one day session," she said.





After obituary references, committee reports will be presented and other businesses of the House will be held, the official said. The state government had last month recommended a session by August 21, but later revised it to August 28 on not getting a green light from the Raj Bhavan.





Last week, the chief minister's office announced that the assembly will reconvene from August 29. The previous assembly session was held in March and according to the norms, a session must be held every six months. The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) had recently denounced the convening of the session saying the present situation is not conducive for Kuki-Zo MLAs to attend it. -- PTI

