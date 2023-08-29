RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


INDIA, NDA to both hold meets in Mumbai on Sept 1
August 29, 2023  10:53
The INDIA bloc
With the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for early next year a direct battle is brewing between the Opposition INDIA alliance and the ruling NDA. 

On September 1 both alliances will have parallel high level meetings in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The INDIA alliance members are scheduled to hold a joint meeting on September 1 in Mumbai. 

The meeting will discuss the alliance strategies for Lok Sabha election and the seat sharing in the states. A new logo of the INDIA alliance is also likely to be launched. 

 At the same time the NDA alliance in Maharashtra with new partner the Ajit Pawar led NCP faction is also scheduled to meet on the same date in Mumbai. NCP MP Sunil Tatkare, who represents the Ajit Pawar faction said "In this meeting, all our state government alliance partners BJP, ShivSena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar) will participate."

When asked about the timing of the meeting which coincides with the INDIA alliance meeting, Sunil Tatkare said, "Our meeting was planned long back before the last state assembly Monsoon session by our coordination committee, so it's no point to say that we are doing this as opposition parties are also having meeting on the same day.'
