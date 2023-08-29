Imran Khan's conviction and sentence suspended





A division bench comprising Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the much-anticipated verdict which was reserved on Monday. Decision of District Court (has been) suspended by IHC, Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said in a short WhatsApp message.





"The copy of the judgment will be available shortly all we are saying now is that [Imran's] request has been approved," Justice Farooq said. Khan's aide on legal affairs Naeem Haider Panjotha posted on X, formerly Twitter: The CJ has accepted our request, suspended the sentence and said a detailed decision would be provided later. The judges reserved the verdict on Monday after the rival lawyers concluded their arguments on the suspension of the three-year sentence awarded by Judge Humayun Dilawar on August 5.





A trial court in Islamabad convicted and sentenced the 70-year-old PTI chairman to three years in prison on August 5. -- PTI

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday suspended Imran Khan's conviction and three-year sentence in the Toshakhana corruption case and ordered his release, in a big relief for the former jailed Pakistan prime minister.