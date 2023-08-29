RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hyderabad airport receives hoax bomb threat
August 29, 2023  20:47
The RGI airport in Hyderabad
A bomb threat received by the Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) Airport in Hyderabad by e-mail turned out to be a hoax, the police said on Tuesday.

The airport's customer care section received the mail on Monday about the bomb threat and a thorough check was conducted by security personnel and no explosive or suspicious item was found and the threat turned out to be a hoax, they said.

Later, another message was received from a person, apologising for the previous one, saying his son was "mentally unsound" and that he had sent that message.

"We are verifying both the messages," a police official said.

A case was registered at RGI Airport police station and further investigations were on. 
