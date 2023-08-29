RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi teacher booked for derogatory remarks in class
August 29, 2023  08:28
Representative image
A teacher has been booked for allegedly making pejorative remarks against a particular community in the classroom in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, police said on Monday. 
 
They said the remarks were made last week. 

"The incident took place last week. We received a complaint and registered a case against the teacher. The investigation into the matter is underway," a senior police officer said.

Reacting to the matter, Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Kumar Bajpai said a teacher's responsibility is to give good education to kids.

"This is absolutely wrong. The responsibility of a teacher is to give good education to the children. The teacher should not pass derogatory comments against any religious or holy place. Such people should be arrested," he said.

This comes close on the heels of a similar incident in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar where a viral video showed a school teacher asking her students to slap a boy from a minority community and also passing objectionable remarks against the community. 

The teacher, Tripta Tyagi, was booked on the complaint of the boy's family under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) -- both non-cognisable offences. 

Such offences are bailable and do not lead to immediate arrest, and require a warrant. -- PTI
