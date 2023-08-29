Conduct surgical strike on China, Raut tells govt





While speaking to reporters at a press briefing, Raut said that Rahul Gandhi's claims that China has entered Pangong valley in Ladakh were true.





"(Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi) recently attended the BRICS summit and greeted Xi Jinping. After that, comes the map of China. Rahul Gandhi's claim is true that China has entered the Pangong valley in Ladakh. China tries to enter Arunachal. If you (Central government) have courage then do a surgical strike on China," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.





The map released by China on August 28 shows Arunachal Pradesh which China claims as South Tibet and Aksai Chin occupied by it in the 1962 war as part of its territory. Taiwan and the disputed South China Sea are also included within the Chinese territory in the new map.





The map also incorporates China's claims over the nine-dash line thus laying claim to a large part of the South China Sea.





The map was released by China's Ministry of Natural Resources during the celebration of Surveying and Mapping Publicity Day and the National Mapping Awareness Publicity Week on Monday in Deqing county, Zhejiang province, as per China Daily newspaper. -- ANI

