RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
China issues new edition of map showing Arunachal
August 29, 2023  00:59
image
China on Monday officially released the 2023 edition of its standard map incorporating the disputed areas including its claims over Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin region, Taiwan and the disputed South China Sea.

India has repeatedly said that the state of Arunachal Pradesh has 'always been' and will 'always be' an integral part of the country.

The 2023 edition of China's standard map was officially released on Monday and launched on the website of the standard map service hosted by the Ministry of Natural Resources, state-run Global Times said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

This map is compiled based on the drawing method of the national boundaries of China and various countries in the world, the post said.

The map, also displayed by the Global Times, showed Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims as South Tibet, and Aksai Chin occupied by it in the 1962 war.

India has repeatedly told China that 'Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India'.

The map also incorporated China's claims over the estranged island of Taiwan and the nine-dash line claiming a large part of the South China Sea.

China claims Taiwan as part of its mainland and its integration with the mainland is part of a vowed objective of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims over the South China Sea areas.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

UP school where Muslim student was slapped remains closed
UP school where Muslim student was slapped remains closed

The school management said it was not opening the institute as it was busy replying to the show cause notice served to it by the education department over the school's affiliation.

Humble Neeraj plays down 'greatest of all time' tag
Humble Neeraj plays down 'greatest of all time' tag

The 25-year-old also finds the World Championships tougher than the Olympics.

Is the fairy tale of India's sugar sector facing multiple challenges?
Is the fairy tale of India's sugar sector facing multiple challenges?

The last few years have been uncharacteristically good for the Indian sugar sector for a variety of reasons. While on the one hand, the weather supported good crop production; on the other hand, the programme to blend ethanol with...

Tomato prices decline sharply in Karnataka to Rs 20/kg
Tomato prices decline sharply in Karnataka to Rs 20/kg

From a high of Rs 140 per kg in the wholesale market a few weeks ago, the prices of tomatoes have come down sharply in parts of Karnataka to about Rs 20 as supply of the commodity has improved substantially, officials said on Monday. In...

The Moment Neeraj Chopra Won Gold
The Moment Neeraj Chopra Won Gold

Neeraj Chopra is only the third javelin thrower in history to simultaneously hold the Olympics and World Championships titles.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances