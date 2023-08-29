RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Child who was revived on plane remains critical
August 29, 2023  19:20
The 15-month-old baby girl, who had a medical emergency onboard a New Delhi-bound Vistara flight, continues to be in a critical condition at a hospital in Maharashtra's Nagpur. 

A New Delhi-bound Vistara flight was diverted to Nagpur late on Sunday night due to a medical emergency involving a toddler with a heart problem who was attended by a group of doctors travelling in the aircraft. 

She was later admitted to a hospital. 

As per a release issued by KIMS-KINGSWAY Hospitals, the child, who underwent a cardiac surgery at a hospital in Bengaluru on August 5, suffered multiple cardiac arrests in the Delhi-bound flight on Sunday night and was revived by doctors mid-air. 

The toddler has developed acute renal failure secondary to multiple cardiac arrests, it said. 

All possible paediatric critical care is being given to the toddler, but her condition remains most critical, the release said. 

A multidisciplinary team of senior doctors and the dedicated staff of paediatric intensive care unit is taking round the clock care, and the parents are regularly counselled regarding the critical status of the child, it was stated.
