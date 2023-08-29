RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Chandrayaan-3 rover confirms sulphur on Moon
August 29, 2023  20:26
Just In: An instrument onboard Chandrayaan-3 rover unambiguously confirms the presence of sulphur in the lunar surface near the south pole, ISRO has announced.

Details soon.
